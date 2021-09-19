Why should this be secret? A critical question about the administration’s approach is whether Egypt will respond, and how. If the benchmarks are hidden, it will be that much harder to judge. As it is, the administration seems to have demanded release of a tiny fraction of the thousands of political prisoners held in Egypt’s jails under Mr. Sissi. Will the Egyptian dictator get the impression he can satisfy the United States with a few token gestures when the abuses of his police state run so much deeper? This experiment by the United States should be conducted in the open.