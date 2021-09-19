Of the $1.3 billion in annual military aid to Egypt, Congress conditioned $300 million on a certification by the secretary of state that Egypt is “taking sustained and effective steps” to “strengthen the rule of law, democratic institutions, and human rights,” including release of political prisoners, allowing civil society organizations to function, permitting media freedom and investigating extrajudicial killings, among other things. But year after year, the United States has waived the requirements on national security grounds, in deference to Egypt’s role providing stability in the Middle East and cooperation in counterterrorism.
Mr. Biden, who promised during his campaign “no more blank checks for Trump’s ‘favorite dictator,’” departs from past practice in holding back the $130 million. On Sept. 11, Mr. Sissi announced with much fanfare a new 78-page national strategy on human rights that he said would “further enhance and respect all civil, political, social, economic and cultural rights.” The strategy is a sign Mr. Sissi is feeling pressure, but it will be meaningful only if action backs it up.
What exactly is Mr. Biden demanding for the release of the aid? According to news accounts, the conditions include release of 16 individuals and the closing of a decades-long investigation into nongovernmental organizations, known as Case 173. The State Department spokesman, Ned Price, refused to be more specific on Sept. 15, saying “I wouldn’t want to characterize any private conversations” with Egypt.
Why should this be secret? A critical question about the administration’s approach is whether Egypt will respond, and how. If the benchmarks are hidden, it will be that much harder to judge. As it is, the administration seems to have demanded release of a tiny fraction of the thousands of political prisoners held in Egypt’s jails under Mr. Sissi. Will the Egyptian dictator get the impression he can satisfy the United States with a few token gestures when the abuses of his police state run so much deeper? This experiment by the United States should be conducted in the open.
If Mr. Sissi rebuffs the administration, it will be even more clear that stronger measures are needed. If Mr. Sissi agrees to the demands to secure the $130 million, the next step is to press harder to improve democracy and human rights more broadly. Mr. Biden did break from past practice, but what’s crucial is getting results. The only acceptable outcome is a marked, sustained improvement in human rights and democratic principles for all Egyptians.