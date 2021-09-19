This past week, another Minnesota Democrat, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, announced a compromise bill forged with conservative Democrats — including Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) — aimed at reversing much of the damage done to the Voting Rights Act and to preserve the neutral, accurate administration of elections.
Klobuchar said in a written statement: “With the Freedom to Vote Act, the entire voting rights working group, including Senators Manchin and [Jeff] Merkley, is united behind legislation that will set basic national standards to make sure all Americans can cast their ballots in the way that works best for them, regardless of what zip code they live in. This bill will ensure Americans can request a mail-in ballot, have at least 15 days of early voting, and can register to vote on Election Day.”
In laying the foundation for the bill, Klobuchar held the first field hearing for the Rules Committee in 20 years, going to Georgia to gather testimony about voter-suppression efforts there. After weeks of negotiating, she presented a slimmed-down, reasonable bill.
Her achievement was in getting Manchin, who demanded a focused bill he believed deserved bipartisan support, on board without sacrificing key protections to tackle voter suppression and election subversion. Manchin’s enthusiastic statement suggested he fully grasped the essential, historical nature of the bill. “The right to vote is fundamental to our Democracy and the Freedom to Vote Act is a step in the right direction towards protecting that right for every American," he said. He also underscored the most attractive part of the bill for Republicans: "As elected officials, we also have an obligation to restore peoples’ faith in our Democracy, and I believe that the commonsense provisions in this bill — like flexible voter ID requirements — will do just that.”
On the Senate floor on Wednesday, Klobuchar recalled the failed violent insurrection on Jan. 6 that sought to overthrow the results of a democratic election and the ensuing inauguration of President Biden. “We took back our democracy that day — Democrats, Republicans, independents, all sitting at that platform seeing a new president and vice president be inaugurated,” she said. “We took back our democracy that day, and we will take it back this day with this new bill.”
Klobuchar reiterated that many provisions in the bill (e.g., expanded early voting) worked perfectly during the 2020 election. She asked and answered the question as to why we have seen a slew of voting restriction bills: “I think our colleague, Sen. Reverend Raphael Warnock, put it best when he said: ‘Some people don’t want some people to vote.’ We will not stand for that, because that is not how a democracy works.”
Klobuchar then made a strategically important argument, that this is as much about guaranteeing access as it is preventing the sort of chaos that would lead to a repeat of Jan. 6:
“What do we hear from the other side of the aisle? Well, over the last few months, one of their refrains, which I find so amusing, is they say this will somehow result in chaos.Truly, chaos is a five-hour wait to vote in the sun in Georgia without food or water.Chaos is prohibiting eligible voters from voter rolls and prohibiting mail-in ballot drop boxes and having only one in the entire Harris County in Texas for five million people.Chaos is voters in Wisconsin waiting in line to vote for hours in the rain wearing homemade face masks and plastic garbage bags.That angry mob on January 6 that came right into this chamber, that was chaos. And you want to stop the chaos? Federal minimum voting standards. Telling extremists they can’t spend millions on sham audits. That stops the chaos.”
Indeed, to paraphrase Warnock: Some people want chaos. Republicans seek not only to exclude some voters from casting votes, but to destroy credible and reliable elections. It is then that the mob take to the streets in search of power even if its side loses.
It is far from certain the compromise bill will pass. Biden, the party, voting rights activists and ordinary voters must persuade all 50 Democrats in the Senate that preserving democracy is far more crucial than preserving the filibuster as currently configured.
However, for her considerable tenacity, negotiating skill and strategic messaging in defense of democracy, we can say, well done Sen. Klobuchar.