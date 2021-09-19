“What do we hear from the other side of the aisle? Well, over the last few months, one of their refrains, which I find so amusing, is they say this will somehow result in chaos.

Truly, chaos is a five-hour wait to vote in the sun in Georgia without food or water.

Chaos is prohibiting eligible voters from voter rolls and prohibiting mail-in ballot drop boxes and having only one in the entire Harris County in Texas for five million people.

Chaos is voters in Wisconsin waiting in line to vote for hours in the rain wearing homemade face masks and plastic garbage bags.

That angry mob on January 6 that came right into this chamber, that was chaos. And you want to stop the chaos? Federal minimum voting standards. Telling extremists they can’t spend millions on sham audits. That stops the chaos.”