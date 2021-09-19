The state’s law requires the state to maintain voter files available for inspection, but those contain only names, addresses, dates of birth, voting histories (whether a vote was cast) and voting districts. In addition, lawmakers or their party can request “a statewide file of all voters who have requested and returned absentee or mail-in ballots. This list will contain a list of applications that were requested and whether the ballot was mailed or returned to the county board of elections.” Beyond that data, it is far from clear the lawmakers have the power to obtain information such as Social Security numbers (even partial numbers) or driver’s license numbers. Moreover, it is hard to see how this information would be useful, insofar as one cannot tie a specific ballot to a specific voter.