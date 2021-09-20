It takes roughly six weeks from the first shot for maximal protection to kick in. That is why the Biden administration must announce a travel mandate now so that more Americans are protected by Thanksgiving. If proving one’s vaccination status were required to board a plane or take an interstate train or bus, many vaccine-refusing Americans would face a choice between remaining unvaccinated and being able to travel conveniently. Unvaccinated members of Congress may elect to thumb a ride home to Florida for the holidays, or arrange for a chauffeur to drive them from the Capitol to Georgia. But others may decide it’s finally time to do the right thing and take advantage of these safe, free and effective vaccines, and encourage their constituents to do the same.