The only country as unhappy about AUKUS as China is France. To a certain extent, French pique is understandable. Paris was unnecessarily kept in the dark while this new pact was being negotiated. (That’s a big intelligence failure for France’s overseas intelligence service, the DGSE.) It was diplomatic malpractice for the Biden administration not to notify French President Emmanuel Macron in advance. It’s no excuse to say that it was Australia’s responsibility if Biden has to deal with the fallout. France would have been upset in any case, but it might have been mollified with other concessions or inclusion in the new partnership. (Although adding an F in front of AUKUS would not produce a salutary sound.)