The new Conservative platform shows he chose to change traditional Tory economic policies to go after blue-collar vote conservatives, as former president Donald Trump and Britain’s Boris Johnson have done so successfully. Gone are the reliance on markets and targeted tax cuts that powered former prime minister Stephen Harper’s three election wins. In are promises to expand government payments such as unemployment insurance and disability payments that go disproportionally to the working class.
O’Toole’s new outlook goes even further than that. He has decried the fall in private-sector union membership and pledged to give workers representation on corporate boards if elected. He has also said he will spend $60 billion more on health, something designed to show that this isn’t your father’s Conservative Party. He has also pledged to give Quebec more control over immigration to the province, something particularly important there as its policy of encouraging migration from Francophone countries means it is increasingly attracting immigrants from former French territories in Africa.
Together, these policies mean that O’Toole has moved the Tories to the economic center while continuing to uphold more conservative cultural values. This combination — economic center-left, cultural center-right — is the sweet spot in politics all around the globe, as noted by British political scientist Matthew Goodwin. Canada’s multiparty system makes it hard for anyone to get a majority of the vote, but its first-past-the-post, single-member district model means that no one needs to reach that threshold to win. In the many districts where three or even four parties get substantial shares of the vote, a small shift in a crucial demographic can yield massive dividends.
There’s evidence this is working. The final EKOS poll predicts the Liberals will win, but it also shows the Conservatives leading among voters who have not graduated from university. It also shows the Tories ahead among working-class voters. The final Angus Reid poll similarly shows the Conservatives ahead among Canadians without a university degree and among voters earning $50,000 or more. If both trends pertain on election day, there could be a lot of surprises in store.
The Conservatives are not decisively leading because of the rise of a conservative populist party to its right, the People’s Party of Canada. Led by former Tory MP Maxime Bernier, the PPC started to take off after the party leaders’ debates on Sept. 8 and 9. O’Toole sounded decisively moderate in both, something that surely angered many hard-core conservatives. Bernier’s party now is garnering roughly 6 percent in the polling averages and is running higher in rural areas where Conservatives are historically strong. If O’Toole’s move to the blue-collar center alienates some of the hard right, that could sink his chance of supplanting Trudeau.
There’s historical reason, however, to think this might be a mirage. Much as in the United States, third parties in Canada historically receive smaller shares of the vote than projected by their final polling averages. In 2016, for example, the final RealClearPolitics polling average had Libertarian Party nominee Gary Johnson with 4.7 percent. He ended up with only 3.3 percent, with many of those voters presumably deciding not to waste their ballots in the voting booth. Polls have long showed that PPC voters share similar attitudes with Conservative Party voters about Trudeau and the direction of the country. This suggests Conservatives could get a decisive boost if PPC voters angry at O’Toole decide in the privacy of the polling booth that they’re angrier at Trudeau.
We’ll know pretty early Monday evening whether this happens and if O’Toole’s strategy has paid off. Conservatives likely need to win between 10 and 13 seats in Atlantic Canada, where voters are less wealthy and less educated than elsewhere, to have any shot at winning a plurality of seats. If that does happen, look to key blue-collar districts such as Bay of Quinte or Sault Ste. Marie in Ontario. If they go Tory, too, Trudeau’s days as PM are likely numbered.
The smart money says the Biden-endorsed Trudeau will win his third term. But the smart money also said Hillary Clinton and Australia’s Labor Party would win their last elections, too. Both lost to an underdog blue-collar conservative. Don’t be surprised if O’Toole joins Trump and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in the winner’s circle.