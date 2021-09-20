There’s historical reason, however, to think this might be a mirage. Much as in the United States, third parties in Canada historically receive smaller shares of the vote than projected by their final polling averages. In 2016, for example, the final RealClearPolitics polling average had Libertarian Party nominee Gary Johnson with 4.7 percent. He ended up with only 3.3 percent, with many of those voters presumably deciding not to waste their ballots in the voting booth. Polls have long showed that PPC voters share similar attitudes with Conservative Party voters about Trudeau and the direction of the country. This suggests Conservatives could get a decisive boost if PPC voters angry at O’Toole decide in the privacy of the polling booth that they’re angrier at Trudeau.