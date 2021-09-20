Expect procedural objections to the OSHA rule to be accompanied by substantive challenges. No one can assess all of a rule’s legal vulnerabilities before release; we have to see what OSHA requires and the evidence it offers in support. OSHA must demonstrate “grave danger” that can be addressed only by an immediate vaccination mandate. And it must explain why this grave danger doesn’t require the same response for workplaces with 99 workers or, if costs are the reason, why those costs are tolerable for companies with 200 workers.