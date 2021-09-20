But what world leaders really need to talk about is not a new set of numerical targets to be made, missed or fudged but a new paradigm for development based on clean energy. China, India and the rest of the developing world have every right to lift billions of poor people out of poverty. But everyone should want this to be done via energy from renewable sources that do not send the planet past a climate tipping point that is already in clear sight. There is no higher standard of living in a world that is drowning, burning and choking.