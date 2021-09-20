On Sept. 11 of this year, 20 years later, the share of key national security positions filled was … 26 percent.
Now comes Sen. Josh Hawley, Republican of Missouri — to help repair this dangerous vulnerability? No, on the contrary: He is vowing to do everything he can to keep the Pentagon and State Department from filling a single position.
Surely, you say, no politician, no matter how ambitious or demagogic, would so deliberately take actions guaranteed to weaken national security.
Alas, you have not been paying sufficient attention. To Hawley, to Ted Cruz (R-Tex.), or to Washington these days.
The backdrop to this story is the irrational U.S. system of political transition, unique among world democracies. Every time a president is elected, roughly 4,000 federal officials — the political appointees chosen to oversee the civil service — stand to lose their jobs and be replaced.
Would you buy shares in a corporation that fired and replaced its top 4,000 officials every four years? It’s crazy.
But there’s more. Of those 4,000, 1,237 cannot begin to work until the Senate has confirmed them. Which means that, after they endure months of FBI investigation and other vetting, these nominees wait additional months for a Senate committee to weigh their fitness, and then perhaps months more for the full Senate to vote.
A president is expected to govern from Day One, in other words, but without much of his government. The Post and the Partnership for Public Service have been tracking 801 of the most important of those jobs. As of Friday, President Biden had nominated 368 people to fill them — and Congress had confirmed 131.
Does it matter? Biden probably would have conducted his withdrawal from Afghanistan on the same timetable even if all his national security positions had been filled. But would the administration have so thoroughly botched the handling of Germany, the United Kingdom and other allies who had fought alongside Americans in Afghanistan? That was an own-goal that ambassadors, assistant secretaries for Europe and other senior officials might have blocked, if they had been in place.
Certainly, senior Bush administration officials saw these delays as an impediment when they reflected on the events leading up to 9/11.
“So when people say, ‘Well, you had nine months to get an alternative strategy on al-Qaeda,’ no, you didn’t,” Stephen J. Hadley, deputy national security adviser in 2001, recalled for the oral history project at the University of Virginia’s Miller Center. “Once people got up and got in their jobs you had about four months …”
Hadley described trying to shape a new counterterrorism policy while “dealing with professional civil service folks at the office director level, or maybe Deputy Assistant Secretary level, who have only worked under the prior administration. It’s nuts.”
As the Partnership for Public Service has demonstrated, it has only gotten more nuts in the past 20 years. The partnership, an invaluable nonprofit dedicated to improving the quality of government, calculated the decline from 57 percent to 26 percent in key national security positions confirmed.
At the State Department, it’s only 21 percent — and that excludes ambassadorships. Astonishingly, the ambassador to only one country (Mexico) had been confirmed after 200 days, at which point the Bush administration had 48 new ambassadors confirmed, Obama 49 and Trump 16.
Even with the best of will, then, the system is irrational; there are way too many political positions, and way too many needing to be confirmed. And the best of will is gone. Cruz, ostensibly to protest Biden’s failure to block a gas pipeline between Russia and Germany, has been holding up every nominee he can at State.
Last week Hawley pledged to do the same for State and Pentagon nominees — until Biden’s secretary of state, secretary of defense and national security adviser resign. This is to protest what Hawley (who declined to comment for this column) sees as the failed withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Of course, it is only showboating. Cruz knows the pipeline story is over; Hawley knows Biden’s Cabinet is not going to step down at his request.
But it is showboating with a cost. One senator cannot block a nominee, but he can force the Senate to spend hours debating each one. With judicial nominees, infrastructure bills, a debt ceiling, a budget and other essential business looming, that means ambassadors, assistant secretaries and everyone else just waits. And the corridors of power remain empty.
Depressingly, the next incarnation of a 9/11 Commission will be able to pick up right where the last one left off.