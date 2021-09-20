Now, it turns out Facebook itself has been studying the active ingredient of what it produces, and while the company insists it has found positive outcomes along with negative ones, there’s plenty of negative to go around. A team tasked with an 18-month “teen mental health deep dive” took a look at the so-called social comparison — assessing one’s own value in relation to the perceived value of others. The phenomenon, they found, is a particularly acute problem on Instagram, partly because of the way the product’s design encourages people to display only the best versions of themselves and their lives. An addictive interface that serves up more of what users already consume can also exacerbate existing conditions. Nonetheless, Facebook plans to forge ahead with a version of Instagram designed for kids.