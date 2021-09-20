And the risk of including nationwide mandatory same-day voter registration in the Democrats’ proposal is significant, because the requirement is so polarizing. Republicans have opposed this idea for years, believing it insufficiently attentive to election security. The fear is that unregistered voters will show up at one polling place on Election Day, register and cast their ballots on the spot, and then do the same at another polling place later the same day, their second invalid ballots already irretrievably comingled with the rest of ballots to be counted when the polls close.