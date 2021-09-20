Lawmakers have done this 78 times since 1960 — 49 times under Republican presidents, 29 times under Democratic ones, according to the Treasury Department. It should be a relatively uncontentious task, given the catastrophe that would result from default. Unfortunately, that potential catastrophe is precisely why Republicans view the debt ceiling as a valuable political hostage. In theory, having to vote on the debt limit is supposed to regularly remind lawmakers of their profligacy; in practice, it serves only to create frequent opportunities for crises.