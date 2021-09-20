As long as Donald Trump was either running for or serving as president, the largely urban, suburban and exurban center-left coalition in generally moderate Virginia had all the motivation it needed to fuel strong turnouts. It propelled Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D) to solid reelection victories, handed Virginia’s 13 electoral votes to Democrats in the 2016 and 2020 presidential races and allowed Democrat Ralph Northam to crush longtime Republican establishment candidate Ed Gillespie in the governor’s race four years ago.
But the divisive and unpopular Trump is gone from Washington, and he is a diminishing figure on the national stage. With the Trump threat — whether real, perceived or both — dormant for now and with President Biden’s popularity tanking from his administration’s recent serious missteps, the decreased energy among the center-left coalition that has driven the Democrats is clear in the new statewide survey.
The Sept. 7-13 survey showed that 50 percent of likely voters support Democrat Terry McAuliffe and 47 percent back Republican Glenn Youngkin, well within the margin of sampling error of plus-or-minus 4.5 percentage points. Among registered voters, 49 percent back McAuliffe and 43 percent support Youngkin, also within the margin of error.
But there are alarm bells for McAuliffe.
- He trails Youngkin by 20 percentage points in the Virginia exurban regions such as Prince William and Loudoun counties that have come through for Democrats in recent elections.
- Independent voters — a group that Biden won last November by 9 percentage points — are breaking toward Republicans this year by a margin of 8 percentage points. That did not happen in the past two gubernatorial races, both of which resulted in Democratic victories.
- Slightly more Youngkin voters than McAuliffe voters say they are following the race closely, and Youngkin voters report they are slightly more likely to vote.
- When asked whether the General Assembly that has been under Democratic rule for the past two years has been good or bad for Virginia, the response is slightly more negative than positive. That suggests that the slim Democratic majority could be at risk in the House of Delegates, where all 100 seats are on the ballot.
McAuliffe is no stranger to tight elections. He won eight years ago with a 48 percent plurality, less than 3 percentage points more than his GOP challenger, Ken Cuccinelli II, with Libertarian Robert Sarvis netting nearly 7 percent.
Currently, among likely voters surveyed, McAuliffe dominates Youngkin by more than a 2-to-1 ratio in the immediate D.C. suburbs and has a comfortable buffer in the Richmond and Tidewater regions. Youngkin holds a commanding exurban and rural Virginia advantage.
McAuliffe leads among poll respondents who have not committed to voting in November, among voters under 40 and among Black voters. And that’s where ebbing enthusiasm could translate into a turnout problem for the Democratic ticket against a hungry GOP that has not won a statewide election since 2009.
Turnout for Virginia’s odd-year gubernatorial elections has always seen a significant drop-off from the exhausting presidential elections one year earlier. The largest turnout for a governor’s election this century was 47.6 percent of registered voters in 2017, attributable in part to a repudiation of Trump.
Last year, in another massive anti-Trump vote, nearly 4.5 million Virginians voted in the presidential race, shattering 2016’s previous record of 3.9 million.
But now Biden is in the hot seat. Dismaying daily reports about his administration’s blunders in Afghanistan and the immigration crisis on the Mexico border atop surging inflation, crime rates and pandemic numbers have not inspired Democratic-leaning independents.
Starting the fall stretch run in a statistical tie in such a political environment should leave Youngkin and the GOP hopeful about ending the GOP’s long drought.