Ms. Orndoff was in jail for two days before her lawyer could get her released on bond. Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj is supporting efforts by Ms. Orndoff’s lawyer to have the contempt judgment vacated and has filed a brief asserting that the judge violated Ms. Orndoff’s due process and Miranda rights, conducted an illegal investigation and broke Virginia law requiring crime victims be treated with dignity and have their privacy protected. Even if Ms. Orndoff had, as the judge alleged, been “voluntarily intoxicated” — something disputed by witnesses who ascribe her halting testimony to having to talk about allegedly being punched in the face by a partner who previously had abused her — how does that constitute contempt of court? Contempt charges are rarely used in Virginia and only in instances when the ability of the court to function is threatened.