Loudoun County Circuit Court Judge James P. Fisher, presiding on Sept. 7 over the trial of a man charged with domestic assault and battery, interrupted Katie Orndoff as she was being cross-examined. He released the jury and then questioned Ms. Orndoff about her drug use. After she acknowledged she had smoked marijuana — which is legal in Virginia — earlier in the day, he cited her for contempt of court and ordered her jailed for 10 days. She was hauled out of the courtroom and taken to jail where she was strip-searched and forced to submit to drug testing. The judge declared a mistrial; the accused man, James Paige Phillips, remains in jail pending further arguments over whether he can or will be retried.
Ms. Orndoff was in jail for two days before her lawyer could get her released on bond. Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj is supporting efforts by Ms. Orndoff’s lawyer to have the contempt judgment vacated and has filed a brief asserting that the judge violated Ms. Orndoff’s due process and Miranda rights, conducted an illegal investigation and broke Virginia law requiring crime victims be treated with dignity and have their privacy protected. Even if Ms. Orndoff had, as the judge alleged, been “voluntarily intoxicated” — something disputed by witnesses who ascribe her halting testimony to having to talk about allegedly being punched in the face by a partner who previously had abused her — how does that constitute contempt of court? Contempt charges are rarely used in Virginia and only in instances when the ability of the court to function is threatened.
Judge Fisher has used it two other times since he joined the bench in 2019. In one case, he ordered a well-regarded female divorce attorney to jail because she asked questions about his ruling. The 36-year prison sentence he gave to a carpenter who bilked clients also has raised questions in Loudoun’s legal community. Judge Fisher’s actions in jailing the female divorce attorney were subject of a complaint to Virginia’s Judicial Inquiry and Review Commission, but its actions are shrouded in secrecy. The only comment from the commission was that it took “action it deemed most appropriate under all the relevant circumstances.”
That case highlights the need for the General Assembly to have the commission operate with more transparency and accountability. It also needs to reform a system that allowed Republicans in the General Assembly to fast-track Judge Fisher to an eight-year term on the bench without any vetting from the local bar or input from the community. Most urgently, the case of Ms. Orndoff needs to be set right so that an alleged victim of domestic abuse is not treated like a criminal.