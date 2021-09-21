The American withdrawal from Afghanistan and the sale of nuclear submarines to Australia, occurring within a few weeks of each other, punctuate the transition from a focus on messy Middle Eastern wars to more clear-cut great power competition. As poorly carried out as it was, President Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan was arguably inevitable, as was a Taliban takeover (sooner or later). Nothing unsurprising happened there, except for the speed with which events on the ground unfolded. The Australian submarine sale, on the other hand, was a calculating, almost counterintuitive geopolitical chess move: counterintuitive since Australia, economically still dependent on China and so geographically proximate to it, might not have been expected to swing quite so far in the United States’s direction.