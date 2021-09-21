The question is: Why does Biden need an ultimatum to do what is in his obvious self-interest? Democrats have already passed a massive $1.9 trillion spending bill, disguised as covid-19 relief. The Senate has approved another $1.2 trillion in infrastructure spending with bipartisan support — which is ready for the president’s signature if House Democrats will only pass it. That’s more than $3 trillion in government spending right there — a massive amount of money. And if they can stop their infighting, they can pass an additional $1.5 trillion reconciliation bill — for a colossal $4.6 trillion signed into law in the first nine months of Biden’s presidency.