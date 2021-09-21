Despite winning the popular vote, Conservative leader Erin O’Toole didn’t grow the party’s seat count by much, if at all, and he may even end up losing seats; he’ll face challenges from within his party. The New Democratic Party looks to have added a seat or two, but that won’t change much for them or anyone else. The Green Party saw their vote share collapse and may lose their leader over it. The Bloc Québécois is close to its 2019 returns and it will never form a government anyway. The far-right People’s Party of Canada didn’t win a seat, thank God, but its support went from less than 2 percent last time to about 5 percent this time, undermining the Conservative Party’s efforts. This unnecessary election served to platform extremists at the worst time possible but also helped to extend the Liberals a lifeline.