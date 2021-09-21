Retaining their incumbent prime minister, while denying him any more support than he got the last time they voted, just 23 months ago, may have been the Canadian electorate’s polite way of telling Trudeau this election was not the best use of their time in the middle of a pandemic. Indeed, the Liberal vote was down about a percentage point since 2019, when Trudeau’s party lagged the Conservatives by 1.3 percentage points.