But have we really? That’s not what Biden himself said in a letter that he sent on June 8 to the leaders of the House and Senate in accordance with the War Powers Act. Biden noted that the United States was withdrawing from Afghanistan but continued to deploy its “forces to conduct counterterrorism operations and to advise, assist, and accompany security forces of select foreign partners on counterterrorism operations.” The president’s letter noted that these troops are in harm’s way: “In many of these locations, the security environment is such that United States military personnel may be required to defend themselves against threats or attacks.”