Most of these deployments are relatively small in scale, and the nature and extent of the operations remain classified. But Biden’s letter noted the presence of U.S. troops on counterterrorism missions in Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Jordan, Lebanon, Turkey, East Africa, Lake Chad and the Sahel region of Africa, and the Philippines.
The biggest deployments are in Iraq, with about 2,500 U.S. troops, and Syria, with about 900 U.S. troops. These troops act in support of local forces — the Iraqi armed forces and the Syrian Democratic Forces (a primarily Kurdish militia) — by providing them with intelligence, air power, logistics and other “enablers.” Their mission is primarily to prevent a resurgence of the Islamic State but also to counteract the growth of Iranian power in the region.
The Islamic State lost its “caliphate” — which once controlled much of eastern Syria and northern and western Iraq — in 2019, but it still has thousands of fighters in Iraq and Syria carrying out terrorist attacks. The Islamic State also has at least nine affiliates around the world, including in North Africa, West Africa, the Philippines and Bangladesh. Its Afghanistan and Pakistan affiliate, Islamic State-Khorasan, carried out the suicide bombing that killed 13 American service members and nearly 200 Afghans at the Kabul airport last month. So it makes perfect sense that the United States would maintain a small military commitment to prevent the Islamic State from becoming an ever-bigger threat.
Somalia shows how difficult it is to actually end such U.S. operations. President Donald Trump ordered the withdrawal of 700 U.S. troops from Somalia in December, but most didn’t go far — they simply relocated to outposts in nearby Kenya and Djibouti. Gen. Stephen J. Townsend, head of U.S. Africa Command, revealed in April that some 100 U.S. military personnel remain in Somalia and others “commute to work” — i.e., flying in to train Somali forces to more effectively battle al-Shabab. In June, Africa Command was reported by the New York Times to be developing plans to send more trainers back to Somalia.
U.S. drone strikes also continue in Somalia. New America, a Washington-based think tank, reports that the United States has carried out 11 drone strikes in Somalia this year, the most recent on Aug. 24. Biden has toughened the rules for approving drone strikes but has not ended them.
There is a good reason U.S. forces remain militarily engaged in Somalia and so many other countries. It’s not because of the “military-industrial complex” or “neocons” or “woke generals” or any other conspiracy theory. It’s simply because U.S. policymakers perceive a real threat.
Consider Somalia. It’s a distant, impoverished country, but al-Shabab has been called “the largest, wealthiest and most violent al-Qaeda-associated group in the world.” It is believed to have 5,000 to 10,000 fighters in control of “wide swaths of territory in southern Somalia” and, in recent years, two of its operatives were arrested either taking flying lessons or attempting to do so from an apparent desire to emulate the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
The Biden administration has repeatedly vowed to carry out “over the horizon” strikes against terrorists, but the errant Aug. 29 drone strike in Kabul — which killed 10 civilians — shows how hard it is to gather accurate intelligence if you don’t have personnel on the ground. (By that point, the only U.S. troops left in Afghanistan were at the Kabul airport.)
Counterterrorism operations are more effective if the United States has eyes on the ground — i.e., intelligence and military personnel working with local forces to track terrorist targets. That’s why, for all of Biden’s talk of ending “forever wars,” the United States can’t actually afford to withdraw all of its personnel from the front lines.
The battle is much reduced from its peak, when the United States had tens of thousands of combat troops in Afghanistan and Iraq, but it hasn’t ended. As the U.S. military likes to say, the enemy gets a vote — and militant Islamist organizations are still fighting. So the United States and its allies are fighting back. That means that, contrary to what Biden said on Tuesday, we remain at war.