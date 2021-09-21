When Republicans regained power in the House in 2011, they repealed the Gephardt Rule for good, guaranteeing perpetual debt-limit brinkmanship. Boehner pleaded with Republicans to be “adults” and told them to “get your ass in line,” but his crazies refused to budge, and finally, on the cusp of default and after a downgrading of the U.S. debt rating, President Barack Obama agreed to Republicans’ spending cuts. McConnell concluded he enjoyed playing chicken with the nation’s credit. “It’s a hostage that’s worth ransoming,” he said then.