Democratic analyst David Shor has been warning about this type of reaction for months. He notes that White progressives hold views well to the left of working-class voters of all races on a host of issues, especially cultural ones and immigration. Shor also notes that White liberal college graduates, while a small share of the electorate, are the people who staff Democratic campaigns and congressional offices and donate to the party’s campaigns. Their priorities shape the party’s, but they do not shape those of the voters the party relies on. The result: Working-class voters increasingly see the GOP as the party that stands up for the values they care about the most.