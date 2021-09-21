Yes, I’m talking about the filibuster — but the time for arguing about its merits is behind us. The case for its removal is so obvious that we no longer need to spend time on that debate.
It’s now time for a real litmus test. Or even a purge.
If Democrats actually care about the things they say they believe in, they have to place filibuster reform at the absolute center of their agenda and their identity. No less than support for abortion rights, fair treatment for workers, universal health coverage, or action to address climate change, it’s time to say that if you don’t want to reform the filibuster then you can’t call yourself a Democrat in good standing.
Which means that if you’re already in office, Democrats should run primaries against you if you don’t support filibuster reform. If you haven’t been elected yet, no primary voter should accept that you’re sincere in what you say you believe. And they should vote accordingly.
That may sound radical, but let’s start here: The situation Democrats face now — in control of the White House and Congress, but unable to act on many promises that got them elected, while forced to cram a more limited agenda through the legislative Rube Goldberg machine of reconciliation — is the best they can hope for. That is, if the Senate’s abominable rules are not changed.
It doesn’t matter how many Americans support their agenda. It doesn’t matter how big their electoral victories are. Their hands will be tied, and the voters will not get what they asked for.
The United States is not getting less polarized, and the Republican Party knows that it is rewarded for lockstep obstruction. At the same time, obtaining a filibuster-proof Senate majority is virtually impossible with the design of the Senate giving outsized power to small rural states. The last time either party had such a majority was a brief 7-month period between July 2009 and February 2010, a circumstance that won’t be repeated again in the near future, and perhaps not again in your lifetime.
Meanwhile, the Senate parliamentarian just ruled that Democrats can’t include a provision providing legal status for undocumented immigrants in the reconciliation bill. If there was no filibuster there would be no need for reconciliation at all.
So a goal with nearly universal support among Democrats and overwhelming support among Americans generally will just have to be shelved, probably for the entirety of this period of Democratic control. Too bad, suckers.
The same was true of an increase in the minimum wage, which the parliamentarian nixed in February. And on other vital priorities like securing voting rights, Democrats go through the process of crafting and advocating for bills as though they won’t die at the hands of a Republican filibuster, which of course they will. That’s what gets us headlines about how “Democrats’ once-sweeping agenda continues to shrink.”
It was absolutely predictable, and those who help maintain the system that guaranteed this outcome have to be held responsible. If someone says, “I support abortion rights, but I also think Roe v. Wade should be overturned,” your response would be, “Then you don’t actually support abortion rights.”
And so, if someone says, “I believe in passing a new Voting Rights Act, a minimum-wage increase, and a pathway to citizenship for the undocumented, but I don’t think we should get rid of the filibuster,” then the only reasonable response is, “Then you don’t actually support those things.”
Amazingly, many Democrats have gotten away with not taking a clear position on this issue. According to The Post’s count, 34 of the Senate’s 50 Democrats have clearly advocated eliminating or altering the filibuster, 14 have expressed vague openness to change, and two — Sens. Joe Manchin III (D-W. Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) — adamantly believe Republicans should keep their veto power over Democratic legislation.
Manchin is a unique case, since no other Democrat could possibly win in West Virginia; there’s no point in trying to pressure him. But Sinema has plainly earned a primary challenge, and barring some change of heart, by her next election in 2024 it will be hard for any sincere Democrat to justify voting for her.
While Democrats won’t get to 60 votes in the Senate any time soon, they might get to 52. If so, they should be ready to make it possible to pass their agenda even if Manchin and Sinema resist. And I’d apply this litmus test to Democrats running for offices other than senator, if only as proof that they believe what they say.
There is and will remain plenty of diversity within the Democratic Party. But there should be no disagreement on this fundamental principle: When Democrats win elections, they should be able to enact the agenda they ran on (and that applies to Republicans too). If you don’t support that, you don’t deserve the trust and support of your party.