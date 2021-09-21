After the news broke that this memo existed, CNN posted the full text online. It further underscores the argument that this scheme’s very existence illustrates the need for reforming how Congress counts the electoral college votes, lest something like this succeed in the future.
Now Matthew Gertz of Media Matters has examined how right wing media helped elevate Eastman in the runup to Jan. 6. It’s unsettling stuff, and suggests another dimension to the problem: The seeming devotion of right wing media propagandists to helping Trump and his supporters weaken democracy by validating sham legal arguments.
Election law expert Richard L. Hasen describes such arguments as having the potential to produce a “respectable bloodless coup.” In this case, right wing played a key role in laundering such arguments.
As Gertz chronicles, Eastman made numerous Fox News appearances to promote the legal theories underlying that absurd lawsuit by Texas that sought to invalidate millions of votes for President Biden in four swing states he won.
There is nothing wrong with criticizing court rulings, of course. But note that before the ruling, on those shows Eastman didn’t face any serious cross-examining, which could have signaled to viewers how unserious the legal arguments on Trump’s behalf truly were. Instead, these arguments were valorized.
The result may have been that millions were duped into believing that arguments for invalidating the voting in four states had some sort of real merit. That in turn could lead those people to conclude that the courts failed the rule of law in some sense, when in fact Trump and his supporters were seeing to subvert the rule of law.
Similarly, Eastman also went on former Trump adviser Stephen K. Bannon’s podcast to discuss the specific scheme to get Pence to subvert the electoral college count. Here Eastman laid out what he detailed in his memo: How the provisions of the Electoral Count Act supposedly created grounds for Pence to reverse the outcome, by pretending elections in the states had “failed” and assuming for himself the authority to somehow rule against Biden electors or delay their count.
Eastman didn’t say it this way, of course, but what he really outlined there was how bad actors might exploit serious holes in the law to nefariously subvert the outcome produced by the popular vote in the states.
Here again, Eastman faced no serious cross examination. Indeed, Bannon generally presented his efforts as akin to a noble and heroic crusade.
As it is, right wing media figures went to extraordinary lengths to undermine confidence in the 2020 election in the runup to the Jan. 6 insurrection attempt. And then afterward they went to great lengths to whitewash the history of what had just happened.
This treatment of Eastman shows another side to this: Right wing media figures are also perfectly happy to allow their platforms to be used to develop entire complex legal theories fake-justifying overturning an election with little to no serious push-back.
The other day, a Public Religion Research Institute found that overwhelming percentages of respondents who rely on Fox News and other right wing media sources believe both that the election was stolen from Trump and that he bears little responsibility for inciting the Jan 6 mob.
If millions of Americans are getting persuaded that in some sense, Trump is the true victim in the story of 2020 and that the underlying cause of those who sought to reverse the outcome was a just one, this treatment of Eastman is the sort of thing that helps explain it.