It might seem justified by science, but by restricting them from participating in the covid-19 vaccine research, we put the burden of proof on the individual pregnant person. We excluded them from clinical trials, and then left them to decide what to do. Physicians then gave inconsistent advice. Some told their patients to wait until the end of the first trimester or until the end of the pregnancy; others encouraged vaccination from the start. At a time when they needed us most, patients were told, “It’s up to you.”