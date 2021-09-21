If it were up to me, I would have allowed all adults who want a booster to access it. That’s because people’s perception of risk is different, and individual risk decisions should be left to patients — in consultation with their doctors — rather than a federal health agency. One person could look at the existing data and determine that they will hold off until it’s clear that everyone needs a third dose. Another person could look at the same data and clamor for the booster now because they want to avoid even a mild case of covid-19. Just as vaccinated people are making different decisions about their risk tolerance for everyday activities, they should be able to choose whether they want the added protection of the third dose.