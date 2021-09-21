The green-card setback is a self-inflicted governmental wound, which the government also has the power to heal. The Immigration Act of 1990 attempted to keep lawfully issued green cards from going unused, but the executive branch has chosen to implement it in a manner that almost always results in employment-based green cards expiring. Family-based green cards roll over into the employment-based queue, but that’s hardly helpful when they later also expire. The pandemic has turned an accumulating trickle of lost cards into a tidal wave, and USCIS expects even more extra visas to process next year. There’s an answer for saving these authorizations: Let employment-based green cards roll over, or count them according to the same rules as H-1B visas, where those made available in a given year can still be counted retroactively toward that year, even if they’re not processed in time.
President Biden could announce this change in time to prevent the 2021 trove’s obsolescence — assigning each remaining slot to a current applicant. USCIS and the State Department could also theoretically “recapture” green cards wasted in previous years due to delays and administrative error, as they did to reclaim preference numbers authorized under the Cuban Adjustment Act, but officials are reportedly skeptical of their ability to do so unilaterally. In that case, the White House should ask Congress for some help. Legislators have even more extensive ability to resuscitate green cards, as they did in 2000 and 2005, and they can also ensure the counting protocol changes for good. A version of this proposal has been tacked on to the House of Representatives’ budget reconciliation bill — which supporters believe can pass parliamentary muster.
Many immigration issues are politically and morally fraught; this one, though, is easy. There is no excuse to let green cards the government already has agreed are available, intended for people the government already has agreed are eligible, to evaporate into thin air.