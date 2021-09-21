The green-card setback is a self-inflicted governmental wound, which the government also has the power to heal. The Immigration Act of 1990 attempted to keep lawfully issued green cards from going unused, but the executive branch has chosen to implement it in a manner that almost always results in employment-based green cards expiring. Family-based green cards roll over into the employment-based queue, but that’s hardly helpful when they later also expire. The pandemic has turned an accumulating trickle of lost cards into a tidal wave, and USCIS expects even more extra visas to process next year. There’s an answer for saving these authorizations: Let employment-based green cards roll over, or count them according to the same rules as H-1B visas, where those made available in a given year can still be counted retroactively toward that year, even if they’re not processed in time.