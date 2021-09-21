CNN host Jake Tapper: The virus has killed more than 660,000 Americans.

You’re calling the move tyrannical. Just so our viewers understand it, President Biden says he’s using a workplace safety law called the Occupation — Occupational Safety and Health Act to justify the mandate. . . . I mean, if there ever were a reason to use this law, wouldn’t it be during a pandemic, with almost 2,000 Americans dying every day?

Tate Reeves: Well, again, Jake, over 9,000 Mississippians have passed away with covid, and every single one of them breaks my heart. It is — it is a very difficult situation that we, as Mississippians, and we, as Americans, find ourselves in.

But we also have to understand that, as we look forward, if this president has the ability to mandate vaccines, what powers do we not grant this president? What does he not have the ability to do? . . . That’s another point that I think your viewers need to know, Jake, is that we haven’t seen the actual rule itself. All we’ve had is a press conference. It was 10 days ago or so . . .

Tapper: Let’s talk about what you and the legislature in Mississippi [are] doing, because I’m sure I don’t need to tell you Mississippi this week became the state with the worst number of coronavirus deaths per capita.

In fact, if Mississippi were its own country, you would be second in the world, only to Peru, in terms of deaths per capita. That's a horrible, horrible, heartbreaking statistic.

So, with all due respect, Governor, your way is failing. Are you going to try to change anything to change this horrible statistic from what you're doing already?

Reeves: Yes, well, obviously, the — in Mississippi, our legislature is a part-time legislature.

I — sometimes, I wonder if in America if our Congress was part-time, we wouldn’t be in a better position.

But let’s talk a little bit about . . .

Tapper: Better position than what?

Reeves: . . . Mississippi and where we are with the virus.

Tapper: Your state is second worst — second worst in the world.

I mean, I — how can you say that?

Reeves: Let’s talk about where we are and why — well, Jake, let’s talk about where we are and why we are there.

In large part, just like the summer of 2020, it was the Sun Belt states that saw the initial surge from the delta variant. It started — the first state that I saw seeing upticks was Missouri, and then it was Arkansas, and then it was Louisiana. And now it’s Mississippi.

Our surge went from less than 100 cases per day in Mississippi to 3,600, much like what happened in the country of Israel, much what — like what happened in the country of Great Britain and in England. We saw a very quick spike, and now we’re seeing a very could — a very, very quick decline in the total number of cases.

We spiked at about 3,600. We’re now half of that in our state.

As you know . . .

Tapper: Right.

Reeves: . . . unfortunately, fatalities is a lagging indicator when it comes to the virus. It is a lagging indicator.

And so timing has as much to do with where — with that statistic that you used as anything else, as we see in 2021 what occurred in 2020 as the delta variant moves around the country. and it’s going to happen.

The president wants you to believe . . .

Tapper: But . . .

Reeves: . . . that this is — the delta variant is only affecting Republicans in red states.

Tapper: Are you going to change anything?

(crosstalk)

Reeves: That’s just not true. That is not a fact.

Tapper: I understand. I understand. But you’re — you’re . . .

Reeves: That is just not true.

And so what you’re going to see . . .

Tapper: Mr. Governor, my point is this.

Reeves: What you’re going to see, Jake, is the . . .

Tapper: You compare yourself to Israel. Israel has something like the . . .

Reeves: . . . delta variant is going to continue to move around the country.

Tapper: Yes.

Reeves: And you’re going to see fatalities rise in other states.

And so here’s what we need to focus on, Jake, okay? Let’s focus on this.

Tapper: But my question is, what are you going to do to change...

Reeves: The best way in which America...

Tapper: What are you going to do to change this? . . .

Tapper: Governor, if Mississippi were a country, you would have the second-worst per capita death toll in the world.

And I'm saying, are you going to do anything to try to change that?

Reeves: Jake, as I mentioned earlier, deaths, unfortunately, are a lagging indicator.

Our total number of cases went from 100 to 3,600 and, over the last two weeks, has declined. They have been cut in half from 3,600 to 1,800.

When you wanted me to come on . . .

Tapper: So you think it — so you think this is successful?

Reeves: . . . three or four weeks, you wanted to talk about our number of cases. And then you want to talk about our hospitalizations. Now you want to talk about a lagging indicator, which is sad.

And — and it’s true.

Tapper: I’m trying to talk about the dead in Mississippi, is what I’m trying to talk about.

Reeves: And I -- my heart breaks for all 9,000 Mississippians that have passed away.

But let's put this in perspective, Jake. I mean the reality is, Mississippi accounts for 1 percent of the U.S. population. We account for 1.1 percent of the total number of cases in America. And we account for 1.29 percent of the total number of fatalities in America.

Tapper: Right.

Reeves: And so the reality is, the delta variant is very transmissible, and it is moving around the country.

If you want to talk about cases right now, talk about Kentucky or West Virginia or what's happening in North Carolina, or moving into Southern Virginia. This virus is very transmissible.

Tapper: I’m asking you about your state. But — I’m not going to ask you about West Virginia or Kentucky. I’m going to ask you about your state.

And I'm just saying, you seem to be very, very activated when it comes to fighting the mandate from the federal government. And I understand the arguments you're making.

But what President Biden is trying to do is save lives. Now, you can think that policy or it's unconstitutional, and that's fine. We can have that discussion. We already have. But he's trying to save lives.

I'm saying to you, your way's not working. And whether you say it's a lagging indicator or whatever your argument is, Mississippi now has, if it were its own country, the second worst per capita death rate in the world, behind only Peru.

And I’m saying, are you going to try to do anything to change that? And I’m — I’m not hearing an answer . . .