I’m not being naive. I hear all the rage from the right and it’s justified, even if it’s aimed at the wrong people. When we see foreigners, if I may use that word, scrambling across borders with women and children in tow — and no destination in mind except the benevolent lap of President Joe — it can sometimes be hard to see their individual humanity. We can’t project ourselves into their circumstances, nor imagine trudging through jungles and deserts, forging rivers and risking death on a slender bet for something better for them and their kids.