Outside Texas, voters have made their positions clear: They hate the idea of spying on women. Nationally, a supermajority of Americans disapprove of the Texas abortion scheme, as a recent Monmouth University poll finds. “A majority of the public (54%) disagrees with the Supreme Court allowing the Texas law that effectively bans abortions after six weeks to go into effect. Another 39% of Americans agree with the court,” the poll reports. Even more emphatically, “Seven in ten Americans (70%) disapprove of allowing private citizens to use lawsuits to enforce this law rather than having government prosecutors handle these cases. Additionally, 8 in 10 Americans (81%) disapprove of giving $10,000 to private citizens who successfully file suits against those who perform or assist a woman with getting an abortion.” In fact, only 46 percent of Republicans approve of such bounties, while 41 percent disagree with incentivizing private citizens to “turn in” women.