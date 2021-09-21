What is beginning to become clear is that there is a real possibility that Roe v. Wade could be overturned, something that until recently seemed far-fetched. On Monday, the Supreme Court — which a few weeks ago had allowed the Texas law to take effect while the legal battle over it plays out — announced that it will hear arguments Dec. 1 on Mississippi’s bid to uphold its ban on most abortions after the 15th week of pregnancy. Mississippi is pressing the Supreme Court to use its case to undo both Roe and the court’s 1992 decision in Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which prevented states from banning abortion before a fetus is likely to be able to survive outside the womb, which is around 24 weeks of gestation.