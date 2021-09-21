The Biden administration appears to be falling back on Pakistan to play interlocutor with the Taliban, entering yet another phase of toxic dependency. The failure to end this dependency will only embolden the Pakistani security establishment to continue to use terrorism as a weapon of strategic influence. The immediate victim will be India. In the background, China’s hand will be strengthened. As the “Quad” coalition (a group consisting of the United States, Japan, India and Australia that was born from anxiety over what the rise of China could do to the international order) prepares to meet this week, the inevitable consequence of a Pakistan-China nexus upending the balance in Asia should set off alarm bells.