The best account I’ve read of Xi’s plans was an article Monday in the Wall Street Journal by Lingling Wei, the paper’s senior China correspondent. She described a campaign that has included more than 100 regulatory and policy directives over the past year that have shattered the power of the companies that had dominated China’s new economy — the Internet giants Alibaba and Tencent, and a real estate behemoth called Evergrande. Xi has also attacked gaming and education companies that he thought were skewing the values of Chinese youth.