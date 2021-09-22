The facts on the ground admittedly favor the Taliban: With or without the consent of the people, the Taliban dominates all Afghan territory. That means that the world, including the United States, will have to deal with the Taliban at some point. Yet no country has recognized the Taliban’s purported Islamic Emirate, in part because even nations less concerned than the United States about human rights in Afghanistan, such as Russia and China — even Pakistan, the Taliban’s erstwhile sponsors — don’t yet trust the Taliban to deny terrorists a haven. This is an interest they have in common with Washington and, as such, a rare basis for cooperation.