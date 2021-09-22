The CEOs who jumped into a dispute about LGBTQ rights in 2015 could be confident that they were swimming with the tide of public opinion, particularly among the most desirable consumer demographics. But CEOs who speak out on abortion can’t be sure that their efforts will place them on the “right side of history,” much less the upside of their own balance sheet. It’s not surprising that so many refuse to expend their reputational capital on a campaign with no clear winners — and a lot of potential losers.