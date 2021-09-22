Allies were pleased we left Afghanistan — but felt insufficiently consulted over the deadline, even though they long ago withdrew their own forces. It’s not Biden’s job to handhold every ally endlessly, but it is the job of the State Department, Pentagon and National Security Council to understand the depths of our allies’ concerns. (To its credit, the State Department was able to enlist allies for an unprecedented multinational rescue operation.) It is also the job of the NSC to consider the worst-case political and military scenarios.