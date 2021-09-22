Biden’s was a turn-the-page speech that signaled an end to the near-singular focus on the wars against foreign terrorists that absorbed three presidents:
Instead of continuing to fight the wars of the past, we are fixing our eyes on devoting our resources of the challenges that hold the keys to our collective future. Ending this pandemic, addressing the climate crisis, managing the shifts in global power dynamics, shaping the rules of the world on vital issues like trade, cyber and emerging technologies and facing the threat of terrorism as it stands today.
The president’s address “was the sort of speech the world was accustomed to hearing for years from multiple U.S. presidents of both parties,” Brian Katulis of the Center for American Progress tells me. “It represents a serious attempt to make America normal and strategically reliable again, but actions speak louder than words, and the world will be looking for what comes next from America.”
Indeed, the problem of late has not been has not been with goals, many of which are internationally popular. We have rejoined the Paris climate agreement. We have repaired relationships with the World Health Organization. And we’ve already committed billions of dollars to vaccinating the world, too. Rather, the problem has been in applying these lofty aspirations in concrete situations.
Allies were pleased we left Afghanistan — but felt insufficiently consulted over the deadline, even though they long ago withdrew their own forces. It’s not Biden’s job to handhold every ally endlessly, but it is the job of the State Department, Pentagon and National Security Council to understand the depths of our allies’ concerns. (To its credit, the State Department was able to enlist allies for an unprecedented multinational rescue operation.) It is also the job of the NSC to consider the worst-case political and military scenarios.
Allies are pleased we crafted an unprecedented nuclear submarine deal with Australia and Britain to counter China — but France flipped out when the country’s leaders learned about it (and lost their own lucrative military deal) at the last moment. It is no small thing to construct a joint, impressive strategy against China, but this fell under the category of “good idea, rotten follow-through.” As my colleague Max Boot put it: “It was diplomatic malpractice for the Biden administration not to notify French President Emmanuel Macron in advance.”
So far, the administration’s China policy beyond this one deal has been fuzzy. Are we continuing to pursue sanctions and a “buy American” policy, or are we looking to revive the Trans-Pacific Partnership, an excellent way to box out China that we fumbled away? Are we prepared to take action against China for refusing to cooperate with international investigation of its Wuhan lab facilities? We will need a comprehensive China policy that balances competing concerns.
Most visible is the mismatch between Biden’s poetic tributes to human rights and advisers’ “realist” outlooks. “People have taken to the streets in every region to demand that their governments address people’s basic needs, give everyone a fair shot to succeed and protect their God-given rights,” Biden said on Tuesday at the United Nations. “And in that chorus of voices, across languages and continents, we hear a common cry. A cry for dignity, simple dignity. As leaders, it’s our duty to answer that call, not to silence it.”
Nevertheless, in practice, we saw watered-down sanctions against Russia and Saudi Arabia. If Biden is attempting to draw a strong contrast with his predecessor, he should not have waived Congress’s human rights conditions to send $170 million in aid to Egypt amid a brutal crackdown by President Abdel Fatah al-Sissi’s government.
One test will be Biden’s gathering of the world’s democratic leaders, set for December. Katulis writes: “Biden’s planned Summit for Democracy later this year may end up looking like a hollow virtue signaling exercise in the face of these trends, all the more so if U.S. diplomacy continues to keep human rights in places like Iran and Palestine as lower priorities.”
Now, in fairness to the administration, several departments they inherited were understaffed and in deep disarray. Max Bergmann of the Center for American Progress tells me: “The State Department was hollowed out, the basic foreign policymaking structure had broken down, and there are countless messes to untangle. There are just too many issues that require urgent action and senior-level attention.”
Bergmann explains further: “Almost no ambassadors or assistant secretaries at State or the Defense Department are on the job because they are being held up by a few Republican senators. It’s unconscionable that 10 months into the administration, none of these critical people are on the job.” Republicans, therefore, shoulder some of the blame if plans go awry; they must end their stonewalling of qualified, competent officials before another crisis arises.
None of this is easy. Allies are balky. Sanctions are an imperfect tool. Intelligence does not always get it right. That said, by spending more time in sincere consultation with allies and calibrating rhetoric to match action, Biden can avoid the potholes that can knock even the best-intentioned foreign policy off balance.