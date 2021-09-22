We will see whether Republicans, who used to support executive restraint, will support tough reforms when a Democrat is in the White House, or instead will resist installing guardrails to corral a president unwilling to abide by long-standing norms — as though in anticipation of a Republican president’s return. The expectation that Republicans will try to nix many of the proposals simply because the disgraced former president would not like them (or because some Trump-lite figure would bristle at restraints), says everything that voters need to know about a broken party that decided long ago that democratic norms and institutional integrity are for suckers.