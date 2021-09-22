First, some of them are fairly conservative, electoral considerations aside. So they don’t strongly oppose government spending or abortion rights, like conservative Republicans, but they are temperamentally conservative, in the sense of being averse to big new programs or dramatic change. For example, Rep. Stephanie Murphy’s (D-Fla.) recent comments suggest that she thinks Biden and Democrats are trying to do too much, too fast, and that bothers her more than her objecting to any particular part of the bill. Manchin, in particular, is ideologically more conservative than most Democrats, so he is wary of expansions of government that sound liberal (like a child tax credit going to families where no adult has a job) and provisions that seem anti-business (the numerous tax increases on corporations and the wealthy in this proposed legislation) even if they are popular.