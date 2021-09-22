Republicans have proudly announced that they have no interest in governing and intend to operate to the detriment of the country (whether on the Jan. 6 commission or on raising the debt limit). Since Republicans refuse to govern responsibly, Democrats must. To accomplish that and to protect the country from harm, they must able to operate on 50 Senate votes, plus the vice president. The Republicans who have renounced their obligation to work on the country’s behalf cannot be permitted to hold the country hostage on the debt, on voting rights or on anything else. That is an argument that even Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) would find difficult to reject.