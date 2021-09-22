Even still, it is downright chilling to see the detailed memo from conservative lawyer and Federalist Society bigwig John Eastman, who spoke at the Jan. 6 “Stop the Steal” rally, laying out a step-by-step process for throwing the election into turmoil so Trump could be installed.
It is chilling because it underscores that so many lawyers are eager to upend the Constitution and betray our democracy with a half-baked scheme involving then-Vice President Mike Pence violating his oath. It is chilling because Pence might have tried it — if not for the advice of former vice president Dan Quayle. But mostly it is chilling because Republicans remain lodged in the MAGA cult. They refuse to confront the implications of a domestic terrorist attack on the Capitol and would eagerly support the former president’s candidacy once more.
No one can seriously pass this off as the impulsive actions of one unhinged egomaniac. This was a detailed, wide-ranging and multi-level plan to stage a coup — one that all but two House Republicans refuse to investigate. Moreover, Republicans’ willingness to overthrow democracy continues to this day, both in their state laws to suppress voting and subvert elections and in their violent rhetoric.
Republican pundits avoid the issue. Nothing to see. Move along. The Federalist Society is mute. GOP lawmakers have nothing to say.
But the constant stream of revelations makes it all the more difficult for the Justice Department to avoid prosecution of the former president or his cronies. Responsible prosecutors would never ignore so much evidence revealing an insurrectionist instigator’s intent (critical in proving serious crimes), nor would prosecutors upholding their oaths miss the seriousness of the plot to overthrow a government. Refusal to prosecute would amount to an invitation to repeat the coup in 2024 and beyond.
The California State Bar is silent on the blatant malpractice and deliberate misdirection revealed in the Eastman memo (no, vice presidents can’t throw out electoral votes to keep their bosses in office!). And the media refuse to confront Republicans, demanding they address their party’s embrace of banana republic-style coup attempts.
The term “un-American” is overused, but there is no other way to describe Trump and his army of enablers — from Eastman to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to the right-wing ecosphere that feigns concern for the “rule of law.” The inescapable conclusion is that the GOP would destroy elections and the peaceful transfer of power if given a chance.
If that were not sufficient evidence of irresponsibility, recklessness and lack of patriotism among Republicans, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday displayed total indifference to potential economic calamity. “We will not support legislation that raises the debt limit,” McConnell said flatly. This follows a statement from the Republican leader last week that perfect crystallizes the GOP mind-set: “Let me make it perfectly clear. The country must never default. The debt ceiling will need to be raised. But who does that depends on who the American people elect.” Other Senate Republicans seem inclined to filibuster raising the debt ceiling, another gross abuse of the Senate arcane mechanism.
McConnell’s logic (only the majority is responsible for the debt ceiling) is another new “rule” that has never existed before — an effort to shirk responsibility for keeping the country running. Even “reasonable” Republicans such as Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) won’t raise the debt limit to pay for spending already passed by Congress — including by Republicans. This is a declaration of total, unbridled obstruction.
The GOP insists the Democrats can raise the debt ceiling in a reconciliation package (which looks iffy). But why should they? Instead of letting Republicans off the hook, Democrats should change the filibuster rules. The filibuster is supposed to promote compromise and debate; Republicans are incapable of either and have announced their intention to do great harm through pure obstruction.
Republicans have proudly announced that they have no interest in governing and intend to operate to the detriment of the country (whether on the Jan. 6 commission or on raising the debt limit). Since Republicans refuse to govern responsibly, Democrats must. To accomplish that and to protect the country from harm, they must able to operate on 50 Senate votes, plus the vice president. The Republicans who have renounced their obligation to work on the country’s behalf cannot be permitted to hold the country hostage on the debt, on voting rights or on anything else. That is an argument that even Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) would find difficult to reject.
It is time to take Republicans at their word and hold them accountable for their blatant efforts to undermine America’s democracy and economy. The media must do it. Voters must do it. And Democrats now have the perfect opening to do the same by dispensing with the filibuster.