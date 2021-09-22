In one, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit shielded a Department of Homeland Security agent from litigation even though he was seen in video footage accosting Kevin Byrd, who had been raising questions about a drunken driving incident involving a friend of his and the agent’s son. Mr. Byrd had done nothing remotely illegal. Nonetheless, the agent, Ray Lamb, rushed him with gun drawn, threatened to “blow his head off” and pulled the trigger of his weapon, which jammed. Brandishing his badge when police arrived, the agent managed to have Mr. Byrd detained — until police saw the video evidence.