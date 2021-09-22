No one should mistake this as an effort to give Russians more options by developing local platforms. The real intent of the campaign comes through clearly from the man who was chosen to lead the RuTube project: Alexander Zharov, the former head of Roskomnadzor, Russia’s Internet censorship agency. The Kremlin has been laying the groundwork for its push for some time; Roskomnadzor ordered regional Internet service providers to report on Google infrastructure inside Russia back in 2020. At a meeting with Russian editors in February, Putin hinted that he was willing to consider banning some global platforms — but that he would do so only once the country had domestic equivalents. That moment has almost arrived.