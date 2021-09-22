While we deal with the consequences of covid-19 and global warming, the United States is also being ravaged by an epidemic of gun violence. Last year, with nearly 20,000 people killed by firearms (not counting suicides), gun deaths spiked to a level we haven’t seen in decades. This year is even worse. No other advanced industrialized democracy has this kind of gun violence — not even close. U.S. gun deaths are more than eight times higher than in Canada and nearly 100 times higher than in the United Kingdom.