D.C. was a bit of a pioneer in 2009 when then-Council member Tommy Wells (D-Ward 6) introduced a bill to impose a 5-cent consumer tax on all paper and plastic bags as a way to discourage the use of the throwaway bags that litter city streets and waterways and harm wildlife. There was some controversy and resistance. But more than a decade of experience with the tax in D.C. — and in states and localities that followed in the District’s footsteps — has largely quieted the skeptics and confirmed the usefulness of the tax. Surveys showed D.C. residents using fewer bags, and an organization that tries to clean up and protect the Anacostia River has said there has been a dramatic decrease in plastic bags in the river.