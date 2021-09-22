The “first information report” against me filed by the Hindu IT Cell was preceded by numerous interrogations from government agencies and the freezing of my bank accounts. The complaint alleges, without providing any evidence, that I didn’t use the money collected through an online platform. But I had given a check for $130,000 to a New Delhi hospital that was building a children’s ward ahead of a third wave of the coronavirus. The hospital management — under political pressure — returned the check, citing concerns over my criticism of the government. All the money, including the amount returned from the hospital, has now been redirected to other causes and is in the process of transfer. A big portion was paid in taxes, leaving less for the needy. Not a rupee has been misused.