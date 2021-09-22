Democrats wanted the Senate majority, and the got it. Sen. Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) is the Senate Majority Leader and can bring up a giant spending bill to the floor, including as many tax hikes as he likes with a debt ceiling increase attached to it, at any time. Now Schumer needs all 49 of his colleagues, plus Vice President Harris, to get to a majority of 51, but he can do it.
So if the House Democrats and the Senate Democrats can get their act together and get Harris in the chair at the front of the Senate, they can pass a vast spending bill, massive tax hikes and a hike in the debt ceiling without a single Republican vote in either the House or the Senate, and Biden can sign it.
Democrats aren’t going to get a single Republican vote for that package. Not one. Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Republican House leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) have both said not one member of their caucuses will vote for this ruinous tax, spending and debt limit hike bill. This isn’t a secret. McConnell and McCarthy have declared this for months and they repeat it almost weekly.
Republicans are adamant in their refusal to join in the spending spree because the Democrats rolled them — flattened then really — on a straight line party vote on the budget bill which, under the rules of the Congress’s reconciliation process, allows for simple majority passage of the budget in the Senate. Normally, legislation takes 60 votes and the minority party must be courted and accommodated, some sort of compromise achieved.
But not the budget. Democratic Socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) crafted a meteor strike of a spending blueprint and got his 50 votes to pass it. It authorizes up to 3.5 trillion in federal spending. It can be used — and Senate Democrats propose to use it — to double the death tax, hike income taxes, raise capital gains taxes and do away with the “stepped-up basis” rules of the IRS code on which middle class wealth accumulation over generations is based. House Democrats have a slightly different tax plan. Either way, the GOP wants no part of it.
But the nation is out of borrowing authority. So Congress must pass a hike in that debt authority. That hike can either pass as a stand-alone bill, as part of a stopgap continuing resolution to keep the lights on, or as part of the massive spending-and-tax bill. The last of these three options wouldn’t require any GOP votes, but it would require Democrats to get to an agreement among themselves on which taxes to raise, and by how much, and how much to spend, and on what. They can’t seem to do that. In fact they aren’t even close.
Democrats need more time, probably a lot more time. But the debt limit must be raised soon. In weeks, even. So they are asking the GOP to please join them in raising the debt limit to give them more time.
The GOP’s answer: “Read my lips. No.”
The GOP does not believe in tax hikes. They don’t believe in the wild-eyed spending plans of Sanders and “the Squad.” They don’t want to help the Democrats get their act together and figure out which taxes to raise and by how much and how many trillions to print and spend on crazy projects. They want no part of it.
When Pelosi closes the government, the Washington Monument and Mount Rushmore — the Republicans should point out that the Democrats, by themselves, can fix it and then just say no to demands that they help.
When legacy news media hammers the GOP from all sides, complicit in the Democratic messaging, when Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellin predicts catastrophic consequences, the GOP must simply say, “The Democrats can fix all of that. They run everything. They broke it, they bought it. We aren’t helping them tax and spend us into the fiscal abyss.”
Message discipline: Just. Say. No.
Can the GOP manage it? Just this once? Trust in McConnell, and just say no.