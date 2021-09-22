“Well, we could,” a voice murmured from the corner, cloaked in shadow, “if we were willing to sacrifice the filibuster.”
The filibuster looked up from where it was sitting on the floor, contentedly chewing through a voting rights bill that was everyone’s last hope to keep democracy functional. It was frustrating that the filibuster was doing that, but the filibuster was very cute and had big ears, and some people were inexplicably fond of it, even if it was almost 200 years old, had a not-uncheckered legacy and often devoured pieces of legislation that had done nothing wrong.
“No,” Schuuma said firmly. “It mustn’t come to that. We love the filibuster. Fortunately, there is one person we can call.”
Everyone in the chambers fell silent. “You don’t mean —” said someone, trembling. A plaintive series of notes played, out of nowhere, on a bass recorder.
“The Parliamentarian.” Schuuma nodded. “In fact, I’ve already summoned her.”
“Who is the Parliamentarian?”
“The Parliamentarian is the last adherent to an ancient way,” the majority leader explained in a hushed, awed tone. "In accordance with their Code, they wield more power than any of us can ever hope to wield. If a thing can be gotten through in obedience to the Byrd rule, a Parliamentarian will get it through. They enlighten us on points of precedent and procedure, and they conduct themselves, always, in perfect obedience to it. That is why we have never glimpsed the face of the Parliamentarian.”
“I have,” the voice in the corner said. “Several times, and it’s on the website.”
“Even Dan Quayle fears the Parliamentarian,” said a Mon Calamari (D-R.I.), reverently. “According to a recent book, when Mike Pence telephoned Dan Quayle to ask whether he had any leeway to overturn the results of the election, Dan Quayle said, ‘You listen to the Parliamentarian. That’s all you do. You have no power.’ Dan Quayle’s respect for the Parliamentarian was the only thing that saved our democracy.”
“Utinni! [The Parliamentarian is what helped get Obamacare passed!]” said a Jawa from the corner.
“Doe publiko sa bantha poodoo [The parliamentarian also stopped us from including a minimum-wage increase in the covid-19 relief bill],” murmured a Hutt, an independent who caucused with the majority. “[Such is the Parliamentarian’s arcane power.]”
“Why would one figure have so much power?” asked a nervous young Rodian. “Is the Parliamentarian a Jedi?”
“Not actually,” Grief Schuuma said. “In fact, their interpretations are not even technically binding.”
“Utinni! [I am surprised by that!]” the Jawa exclaimed.
“I mean, the fact that … ” someone started to say. "The fact that the vice president was in a position to consider overturning the election, and respect for the Parliamentarian stopped him — that doesn’t mean the Parliamentarian is a great hero, that just means we’re living in a deeply broken system.”
Just then there was a rustling outside the door of the chambers. Everyone turned and saw a helmeted figure in a set of heavy beskar armor with a cool little cape. The bass recorder sounded again.
“We have a job for you, Parliamentarian,” Schuuma said. “A legislative priority. We would like to get it past the Minority, and unless we kill the filibuster, we can’t do that except through a way that only you know.”
The Parliamentarian nodded solemnly. She looked at the priority, then picked it up and slung it over her shoulder. She jetted off into the sky and was gone.
“And now what happens?”
“We wait,” Schuuma said. “If the Parliamentarian can’t see a way to get it through, then no one can.”
Fifteen seconds later, the Parliamentarian jetted back. “It can’t be done.”
Everyone sighed and bowed their heads.
“Dank farrik,” the voice in the corner said. “Is this really what we’re going to do every time we get a majority? We need to reform immigration, protect voting rights. I’m not saying the Parliamentarian doesn’t serve an important function. They were great during the impeachment. I’m very glad Dan Quayle respects them so much. But we’re supposed to legislate. Aren’t we?"
“No,” the Senate majority leader said, shaking his head sadly. “This is the way.”