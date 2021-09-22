“The Parliamentarian is the last adherent to an ancient way,” the majority leader explained in a hushed, awed tone. "In accordance with their Code, they wield more power than any of us can ever hope to wield. If a thing can be gotten through in obedience to the Byrd rule, a Parliamentarian will get it through. They enlighten us on points of precedent and procedure, and they conduct themselves, always, in perfect obedience to it. That is why we have never glimpsed the face of the Parliamentarian.”