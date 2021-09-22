The growing doubt nationwide among landowners and their neighbors over whether shiny solar modules are what they want sprouting from fields in their communities raises a question: How much land will be necessary to reach Biden’s goals? One estimate from Axion Power, a pro-solar site, suggests that meeting all U.S. electric demands using only solar energy would require 10 billion solar panels covering 21,913 square miles, or 14 million acres — an area larger than several of our states. It will take nearly half of that to reach Biden’s objective in the next nine years. Again, where’s all that property coming from, and at the cost of how much other land use or development? When it comes to land, as Mark Twain noted, they’re not making it anymore.